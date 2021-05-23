Playcent (PCNT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.94 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 54.9% against the US dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $149,244.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.65 or 0.00764785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00076945 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,014,308 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

