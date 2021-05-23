Playkey Price Reaches $0.0289 on Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 57.2% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $473,867.96 and $74,762.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.38 or 0.00735407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00075192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

