Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $3.03

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00009054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

