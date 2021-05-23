Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 166,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

