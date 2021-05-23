Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,787 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1,679.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.05. 3,718,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,763. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

