Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 810,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 60,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

BABA traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,825,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. The stock has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average is $246.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

