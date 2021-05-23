Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,463 shares during the last quarter.

LQD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.22. 7,826,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180,405. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

