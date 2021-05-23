Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 175.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI traded down $7.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,367.12. 553,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,603.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $783.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,409.92 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.