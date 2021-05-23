Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.46. The company had a trading volume of 682,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

