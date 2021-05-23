Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,466 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.02. The company had a trading volume of 196,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,394. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.