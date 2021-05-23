Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,897 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $96.62. 890,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.35.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

