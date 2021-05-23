Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 254.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,049. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.02 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.96 and a 200 day moving average of $334.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

