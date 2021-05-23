Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $24,694,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

