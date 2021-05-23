Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 450 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.54. 127,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

