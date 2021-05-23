PRIZM Trading Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $47.41 million and $667,152.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004955 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,745,834,217 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

