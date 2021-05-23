ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, May 25th

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $122.28 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

