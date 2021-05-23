Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

