Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBH traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

