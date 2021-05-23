Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,573. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $254.62 and a 1-year high of $392.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.81 and its 200-day moving average is $356.73.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

