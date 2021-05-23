Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.34. The company had a trading volume of 79,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,768. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $184.40 and a 12-month high of $316.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

