Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,171 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,429,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 2,576,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

