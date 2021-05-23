Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 444.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 335.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 91,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.63. 15,175,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,838,396. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

