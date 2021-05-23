Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.11.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,608,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.