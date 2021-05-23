Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Proto Labs traded as low as $85.74 and last traded at $87.56, with a volume of 4168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.