PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 75,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.