Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

PEG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

