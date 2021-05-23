PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PubMatic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of PUBM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 361,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,099. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

