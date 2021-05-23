Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE NUVB opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

