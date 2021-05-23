Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.42 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

