Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of GBT opened at $37.80 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

