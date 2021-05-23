Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Cut by Analyst

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LAC opened at C$16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.73. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$36.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.21.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,136,707.08.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

