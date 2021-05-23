QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of QNTQY stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $19.45.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

