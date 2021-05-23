Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.81. The company had a trading volume of 583,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

