Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 170.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,927,000 after acquiring an additional 255,512 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $19,065,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,357,000 after acquiring an additional 132,905 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. 3,497,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

