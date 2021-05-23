Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,250. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

