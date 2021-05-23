Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 40,933 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,933 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,718,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.93. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

