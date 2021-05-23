Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Shares of AAP traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.94. 707,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,698. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

