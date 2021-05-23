Quantstamp Tops One Day Trading Volume of $697,416.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $28.93 million and approximately $697,416.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.65 or 0.00909518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00088089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

