Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $131.33. The stock had a trading volume of 710,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.