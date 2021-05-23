Quiztok (QTCON) Price Reaches $0.0446 on Major Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $32.82 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,981,919 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

