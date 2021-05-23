Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 72.7% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $4.74 million and $372,653.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00398133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00182292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003045 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

