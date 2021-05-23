Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.11.

NYSE:RRC opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

