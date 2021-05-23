Rapids (RPD) Achieves Market Cap of $608.60 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Rapids has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapids has a market capitalization of $608.60 million and $2,232.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.