Raymond James Cuts Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target to $7.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Progenity alerts:

NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 651,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,330. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Progenity has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.