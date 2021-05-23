Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on May 26th (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RXRX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 26th. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had issued 24,242,424 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $436,363,632 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $25.25 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

