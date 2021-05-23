Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $446 million-$457 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.87.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,020. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,297.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. Redfin has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $1,542,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,827,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,850 shares of company stock worth $11,660,843. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.