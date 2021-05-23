Refinable Trading Down 67.9% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 67.9% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $22.38 million and $2.52 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00402853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00051183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00186412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.92 or 0.00742059 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

