Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO stock opened at €32.55 ($38.29) on Wednesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.11 and a 200-day moving average of €35.13.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.