Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Down to $65.16

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.16, but opened at $58.51. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 6,723 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

