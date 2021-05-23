Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 55.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $109.50. 1,237,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

